Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

