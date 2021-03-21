AllSafe Reaches One Day Volume of $106.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $369,747.01 and approximately $106.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00057256 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

