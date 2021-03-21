Allstate Corp Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,755,000 after purchasing an additional 261,552 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 603.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,682,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $395.00 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.86 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

