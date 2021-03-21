Allstate Corp Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,874,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,679,000 after buying an additional 86,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $395.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $245.86 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

