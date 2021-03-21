Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $53.07 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $438.46 million and $53.07 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.23 or 0.00463290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00137274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.44 or 0.00745204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00074574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

