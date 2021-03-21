Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.01 Million

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Alphacat has traded up 155.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $260,923.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00465200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00137616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.94 or 0.00743884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Token Trading

