Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. 123,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,557. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 95,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

