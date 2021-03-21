Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $482,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,182.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,812.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

