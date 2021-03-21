Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Down 27.2% This Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and $6.98 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00460597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00140702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.00641750 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 692,074,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

