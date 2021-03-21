Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,726. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.