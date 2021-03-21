Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $78.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.