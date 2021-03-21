American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of American Assets Trust worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of AAT opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

