American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

