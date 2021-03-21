American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. 2,003,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,154. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 118.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

