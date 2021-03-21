American International Group Inc. Acquires 13,641 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 31,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 429,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after buying an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.