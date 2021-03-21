American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.