American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 263.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $286.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.