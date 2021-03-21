American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nordson worth $19,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $202.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.54 and a 200 day moving average of $196.37. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.80.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

