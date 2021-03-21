American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of PTC worth $22,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 118,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Insiders sold a total of 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

PTC opened at $129.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

