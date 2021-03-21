American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of RPM International worth $21,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 50.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51,813 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of RPM International by 934.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 67,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60,853 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.