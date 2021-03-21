American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $19,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $205.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

