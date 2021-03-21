American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $22,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $311.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

