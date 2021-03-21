American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Deckers Outdoor worth $19,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,383,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

DECK stock opened at $338.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $99.99 and a 1-year high of $345.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,787,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.