American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,176 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,080 shares of company stock worth $15,683,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.91 and its 200 day moving average is $133.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

