American International Group Inc. Has $17.68 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Camden Property Trust worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.