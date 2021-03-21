American International Group Inc. Has $22.45 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $22,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,954 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.