American International Group Inc. Has $22.71 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Darling Ingredients worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 570,832 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $19,997,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 398.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 429,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

