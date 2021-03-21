American International Group Inc. Has $22.87 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,805 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $415.90 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,871 shares of company stock worth $7,321,028 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

