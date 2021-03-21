American International Group Inc. Has $22 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.91 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.