American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $171.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.12. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $179.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.