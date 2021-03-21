American International Group Inc. Purchases 9,385 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LAD opened at $395.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.94. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

