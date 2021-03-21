American International Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 391,200 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 391,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,966,000. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

