American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of XPO Logistics worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

Shares of XPO opened at $124.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $131.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

