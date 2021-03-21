American International Group Inc. Sells 10,415 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

