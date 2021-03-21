American International Group Inc. Sells 1,591 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Five Below worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,860,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,091,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

