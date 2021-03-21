American International Group Inc. Sells 1,728 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Molina Healthcare worth $22,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $233.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.12. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.02 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

