American International Group Inc. Sells 1,918 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Cree worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

