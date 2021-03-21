American International Group Inc. Sells 2,180 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cognex worth $25,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $968,944,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,695,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

