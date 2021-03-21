American International Group Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $260.46 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.74 and a 200-day moving average of $234.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.