American International Group Inc. Sells 3,230 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

