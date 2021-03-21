American International Group Inc. Sells 3,346 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Graco worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $69.54 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

