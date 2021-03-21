American International Group Inc. Sells 4,850 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of BRO opened at $44.76 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.