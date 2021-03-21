American International Group Inc. Sells 6,167 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Essential Utilities worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 626,315 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,775,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $42.45 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

