American International Group Inc. Sells 8,481 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

DUK opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

