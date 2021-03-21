American International Group Inc. Sells 8,674 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.54 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.