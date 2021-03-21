American International Group Inc. Trims Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.10% of ViacomCBS worth $24,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

