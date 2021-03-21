American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 61,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 587,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

