American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bio-Techne worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $375.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.02. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.