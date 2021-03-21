AMO Coin (AMO) Market Capitalization Reaches $100.99 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $100.99 million and $62.90 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 294.3% higher against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00647619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023517 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,717,993,769 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

