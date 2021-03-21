Ampleforth Hits Market Cap of $230.67 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $230.67 million and $2.33 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00051507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.76 or 0.00644083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 413,041,293 coins and its circulating supply is 260,583,078 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

